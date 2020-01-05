Javadekar to confer first ‘Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’ to 30 media houses

Eleven awards will be conferred under the category of Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Newspapers, Eight under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Television while 11 awards to be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Radio. The award will consist of a special medal, plaque, trophy and a citation.

The contribution of Media in popularizing Yoga and the entries were assessed by a Jury comprising six members. It was headed by Justice C. K. Prasad, Chairman, Press Council of India.

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated annually on 21 of June every year, since 2015. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly on 27 September 2014.