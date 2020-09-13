Japan’s Naomi Osaka wins US Open title

The fourth seed Osaka, overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, ,6-3, 6-3 in one hour 53 minute inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows in New York on Saturday.

It brought 22-year old Osaka’s haul of tennis major trophies to three after her victories at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open. With this, the Japanese has become the first Asian player to win three Grand Slam singles titles and also moved up to number 3 in the world rankings.

In Men’s Singles, Alexander Zverev of Germany will face Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Summit clash on Sunday.

Dominic advanced to the final after defeating third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 while Alexander beat Pablo Carreno Busta, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, to advance to the championship round.