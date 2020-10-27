Japan to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Suga announced this in his policy speech at first parliamentary session since he took office last month.



The Prime Minister said, he intends to make a sustainable economy a pillar of his growth strategy and put maximum effort into achieving a green society.



Suga emphasized the need to shift away from fossil fuels to counter climate change as an opportunity rather than a burden.



As per Japan’s current energy plan, 56 per cent of its energy reqirements come from fossil fuels.

