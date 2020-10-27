Japan to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Suga announced this in his policy speech at first parliamentary session since he took office last month.
The Prime Minister said, he intends to make a sustainable economy a pillar of his growth strategy and put maximum effort into achieving a green society.
Suga emphasized the need to shift away from fossil fuels to counter climate change as an opportunity rather than a burden.
As per Japan’s current energy plan, 56 per cent of its energy reqirements come from fossil fuels.
Suga announced this in his policy speech at first parliamentary session since he took office last month.