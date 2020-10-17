 Japan PM vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics in 2021 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates
“I want to make sure I see the Olympics take place next year,” he said, speaking at a town hall to a news agency.

He also touched on his visit to Vietnam and Indonesia scheduled for Sunday, saying that a free and open Indo-Pacific is “essential” to stability in the region.

His visit would mark the first time he travels overseas as prime minister.

At the townhall meeting, which also marks a month since the day he came into power, Suga added that he would combine measures to rein in the coronavirus with steps to revive the economy.

