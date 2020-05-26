Tuesday , May 26 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Japan completely lifts nationwide emergency
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today
Japan completely lifts nationwide emergency

Japan completely lifts nationwide emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced yesterday that the emergency will be lifted in the remaining five prefectures including Tokyo.

He warned that state of emergency can be re-imposed if the infection starts spreading rapidly again.

Abe said expert commission, established by the Japanese government at the beginning of the outbreak, will present by mid-June guidelines for clubs, bars and karaoke spots, where several COVID-19 clusters have originated.

Japanese government had declared the state of emergency for Tokyo and six neighbouring prefectures in early April and later expanded it to cover the entire country.
 

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved