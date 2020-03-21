Janta Curfew to come into force from 7 AM to 9 PM tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen though a televised address to the nation on 19th March, to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing.

Prime Minister also asked the citizens to thank those involved in the fight against virus tomorrow at 5 pm for minutes by clapping and ringing bells.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the efforts of people from various walks of life that have come together to support the initiative of Janata Curfew tomorrow to contain the spread of corona virus Covid 19.

