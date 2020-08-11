Janmashtmi being celebrated in Bangladesh

The festival is somewhat muted this year due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic in the country. All the religious rituals and programs are being held inside the temples with health guidelines in place.

The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad had decided not to hold any processions and rallies on Janmashtami in view of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country.

The Ramkrishna Math and Mission held Gita recitation and Bhajan singing in Dhaka. Prasad distribution and delivery of sermons was also organised.

At the Dhakeshwari temple in the capital, a Gita Yajna was held to mark the occasion.

In Chattogram, the three day Janmashtami festival started without the traditional grand procession called ‘Moha-shovajatra’, reports the official news agency BSS.

In other cities and towns of Bangladesh like Tangail, Gaibandha among others the festival was celebrated with prayers, distribution of prasad and sermons, reports media.

The day is marked as a public holiday in Bangladesh. However, some places like the ISKCON temple in Dhaka will observe Janmashtami on Wednesday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival.

The Secretary General of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also greeted the Hindu community on this occasion.