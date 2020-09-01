Jammu & Kashmir: Multiple hideouts busted by Army along LoC

The area has villages ahead of the anti-infiltration fence. The suspected modus operandi is to drop war like stores in caches near the Line of Control, subsequently OGWs or terrorists would pick the same for further transportation into the hinterland for terror activities. As reported earlier, similar attempts were made on 22 July 20, when inputs were received regarding likely weapon drop along the Line of Control ahead of the anti-infiltration fence. During the search operation along the Line of Control in Rampur Sector, Baramulla, 01 AKS-74U with magazines, 05 pistols (one with Chinese markings) & magazines, 24 grenades & other warlike stores were recovered.

The modus operandi shows desperate attempts by Pakistan based terror groups to infiltrate weapons into J&K for terror activities, with active connivance of Pakistan Army. Robust surveillance and Line of Control domination activities will continue to deny all such misadventures.