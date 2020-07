The child was kept on invasive ventilation for seven days. The timely life saving treatment administered by the pediatrician along with his team saved the child from this dreadful disease. The hospitalization, dedicated medical care and rehabilitation helped the boy recover from an extremely serious condition (COVID-PIMS TS).

The parents of the boy thanked the Frontline Warriors of Military Hospital, Jammu for bringing back joy into their lives and for always being there during times of need.