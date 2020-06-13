Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Kulgam

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam Gurvinder Pal Singh said that a joint team of Kulgam Police, Army’s 19 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) based on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.



He said that as the team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was effectively retaliated triggering an encounter that resulted into the elimination of the terrorists.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the site of encounter.

The operation is now over.