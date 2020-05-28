Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces avert a major vehicle-borne IED blast in Pulwama

An improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a car in Ayengund area of Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district was defused by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad this morning.

The white coloured car was flagged by security forces at a mobile vehicle check point but the driver of the vehicle sped away prompting the security forces to fire few shots at the vehicle which they found abandoned some distance away.

IG Police, Vijay Kumar congratulated the security forces for this success. He said in a briefing that Pulwama police received a credible information yesterday that a terrorist was moving with an explosive laden car. He informed that car was carrying about 45 kgs of Ammonium Nitrate explosive.

In a joint operation of Army, J&K Police and CRPF, the security forces blasted the vehicle and subsequently averted a major catastrophe that could have arisen out of the vehicle-borne IED blast.