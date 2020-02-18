Jamia & New Friends Colony violence case: Sharjeel Imam named as an instigator

Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the December 15 violence that took place in Jamia Milia Islamia and new Friends Colony area.

The Police have named JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the chargesheet as an instigator. The police filed the chargesheet on February 13.

According to the chargesheet, the police found empty bullet cartridges belonging to 3.2 mm pistol on the spot.

No Jamia student has been named in the chargesheet.

Police has also revealed that it is still investigating the CCTV, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses attached as evidence.

Police are also examining the role of political party Popular Front of India in instigating the violence.