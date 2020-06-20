Jallianwala Bagh memorial to remain closed for visitors till July 31

Presently, the memorial is being renovated, upgraded and museum/galleries and Sound & Light show is being set up at the memorial site.

The renovation work at the memorial site was to be completed by March, 2020 for opening for public to pay their homage on the fateful date of April 13.

The work was in full swing at the memorial site.

Since a large number of tourists visit the memorial daily, it was decided to close the entry of visitors to the memorial from February 15 to April 12 so that the on-going works can be completed within target date. However, due to COVID-19 crisis, the said work has been affected. It has now been decided to continue closing the memorial for visitors till July 31, 2020.