Jal Shakti Ministry organises virtual conference with all states, UTs to review progress made under JJM

At the time of launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in August last year, about 3.23 crore households out of a total 18.93 crore rural households had tap water supply. Goa had become the first state in the country to provide tap water connections to all rural households of the state.



Jal Shakti Ministry organised a virtual conference today with all states and UTs Ministers in charge of rural water supply to review the progress made under the flagship programme. The video conference was chaired by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Chief Ministers of Haryana and Tripura attended the meeting.



