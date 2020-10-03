Jal Shakti Minister launches 100-day campaign to provide potable piped water in Schools and Anganwadi Centres

This mission was envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29th of last month, while releasing the ‘Margdarshika’ for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Prime Minister had appealed to the States to make best use of this campaign to ensure provision of potable piped water supply in these public institutions.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission States and Union Territories are to ensure that during the campaign, Gram Sabhas are convened at the earliest to pass a resolution for providing safe water in all schools, anganwadi centres and other public institutions in the village in the next 100 days. These facilities will be operated and maintained by the Gram Panchayat and its sub-committee.

The Ministry said this is a befitting tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Jal Jeevan Mission aims at the universal coverage of provision of tap water connection to every rural home by 2024.

Under the mission, special focus is on women and children.