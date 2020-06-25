‘Jail Brand’ agarbattis to ensure income for women prisoners

Udaipur : The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Udaipur, M-Square Foundation-a non profit making organisation and a private joss stick manufacturing company has inked a pact for an initiative to set up a manufacturing and packaging unit at the central jail here. Some thirty convicted women prisoners serving their sentences would be engaged in making agarbattis that would be marketed under the Jail brand. The workers would not only get paid for their labour but also would receive a share of the profit after selling of the product.

“The women prisoners would be given a three days training starting Friday onwards and next week the manufacturing work would be launched” informed Riddhima Sharma, DLSA secretary. The idea was mooted by the voluntary group which was approved by the DLSA chairman RP Soni. “Besides ensuring income to prisoners, the move will make them skilled. They can continue the same work to earn their living after completion of their sentence.” Sharma said.

“The female prisoners will make joss sticks, while the private firm will provide raw material to us and will also sell the produce in the market. Though there is no strict target fixed but we aim to manufacture 10 thousand of packets a month” Mukesh Madhwani of MSquare foundation said. Roughly, a large box consisting 10 packets of agarbattis sells at 150 rupees in the market while the manufacturing cost of this box at the jail would cost somewhere around 60 rupees, Madhwani said.

The idea is to offer 50 rupees discount to the customers that would still mean a pure profit of 40 rupees per box that would be spent on social cause. A part of the profit would be distributed to the makers as to motivate them for increased production.