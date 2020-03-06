Jaguar Land Rover India and Tata Power announce partnership for Electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Udaipur : Jaguar Land Rover India has announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Tata Power to offer end-to-end EV charging solutions. Tata Power will provide charging solutions for Jaguar Land Rover in India, across its retail network of 27 outlets in 24 cities and at customer’s residence and/or office. India’s largest integrated Power Company, Tata Power will be responsible for providing a range of AC and DC chargers, starting from 7 kW to 50 kW capacity. Tata Power will be the preferred partner to facilitate the installation and management of chargers at the designated premises and other after-sales related support services.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “The partnership with Tata Power will be a tremendous value addition for Jaguar Land Rover customers as it provides a one-stop solution to their charging needs and also provides easy accessibility to the wide network of public charging infrastructure being set up by Tata Power across India. This tie-up is one step forward in creating the right ecosystem enabling a simple and hassle free charging experience for owners of our first Electric Vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, which makes its debut in India later this year.”

Ramesh Subramanyam, CFO & President – New Business, Tata Power Company Limited said, “Tata Power is delighted to work with Jaguar Land Rover India as an end-to-end EV charging partner. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we will provide Jaguar Land Rover India’s EV customers with easy, ubiquitous and seamless charging experience at their Homes, Offices and Public places. This partnership is also an endorsement of their faith in us and our ability to deal with the electrified range of vehicles that Jaguar Land Rover will bring into India.”