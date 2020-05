J&K reports 25 new COVID-19 positive cases today; total mounts to 861

23 from Kashmir Valley and 02 from Jammu Division thereby taking the number of positive Covid-19 cases to 861.

Of these 469 are active positive, 383 have cured till date while 09 persons have died.

Of the 861 positive cases, 71 cases are from Jammu Division and 790 from Kashmir Valley.