ITI receives LoI worth Rs 400 crore from Government of Maharashtra

ITI has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra for the implementation of a centralized monitoring system based on information and communications technology (ICT) for solid waste management procedures in all urban local bodies of Maharashtra. The value of this contract is Rs 400 crore. This project will run for a period of seven years.

The scope of work of includes Design, development, deployment & implementation of household/commercial waste collection monitoring technology for door-to-door collection of each household/commercial/other properties. It also includes providing and supplying of scanify code stickers on each household/commercial establishment/other properties under jurisdiction of municipal corporation/municipal council.

ITI, country’s premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment