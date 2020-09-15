ITEC Day observed by High Commission of India in Dhaka

According to a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Tuesday, over 4000 young Bangladeshi professionals have benefitted from various ITEC programmes since 2007. These training programmes provide an opportunity to share best practises which benefit both the countries.

In the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, in the current year several specialised e-ITEC courses on COVID-19 management strategies were organised for health-care Professionals and Administrators from Bangladesh.

An exclusive e-ITEC Bangla course for COVID-19 was organized by AIIMS Bhubaneswar in which over 150 trainees participated from all over Bangladesh. Another online training for Provincial and District level administrative heads on ‘Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic’ was organized by the National Center for Good Governance, Mussoorie. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur organised an e-ITEC course for Healthcare professionals in which more than 90 health care professionals from Bangladesh participated.

Instituted in 1964, ITEC is a flagship programme of the Government of India to provide development assistance to developing countries across the globe. More than 10 thousand training slots are offered every year to more than 160 partner countries for training courses in various areas like Accounts, Audit, Management, SME, Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs etc.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka