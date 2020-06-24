ITBP takes over Covid Care Centre at Delhi’s Radha Soami Satsang Beas as Nodal Agency

The Home Ministry on Tuesday nominated ITBP as nodal agency to provide doctors and a team of other professionals to this centre as requested by the Delhi government.

Many teams of the ITBP including medical and administration visited the Radhaswami Ashram today and held a series of discussions with the stakeholders.

It is expected that a 2,000 bed facility will be operational at the Centre from Friday. The total bed capacity may go upto 10,200. This will be the largest single Covid Care Centre in the country.

It is expected that more than 1000 Doctors of ITBP and other CAPFs and 2000 more paramedical,assistant and security staff will be deployed at the facility to operate.

South Delhi District Administration will provide administrative support to the Centre.