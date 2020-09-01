ITBP mountaineers of Sector Head Quarter Shimla climbs 22222 ft high Leo Pargil peak located at IB

12 members of 16 member team climbed the peak. The leader of this extremely challenging expedition was Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Singh and Deputy Leader was Deputy Commandant Dharmendra.

Head Constable Pradeep Negi, native of Chhitkul,the last border village in Kinnaur, climbed it second time. He has climbed world’s largest mountain Mt Everest two times.

These team members took all training and did acclimatisation inspite of limitations of corona crisis.

Leo Pargil peak is considered one of the most toughest and technical peak in India.

This snow covered difficult peak is located in remote Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh . This remote Himalayan have problems of low oxygen , extreme cold and high altitude sicknesses.

ITBP is considered world’s toughest force as it is working in extremely cold high altitude Himalaya.