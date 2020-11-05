Italy to impose national curfew amid rising COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a new decree signed Wednesday to further improve nationwide pandemic prevention and control measures from November 5 to December 3, and implement stricter controls and blockades in high-risk areas.

According to the decree, a curfew will be imposed across Italy from 22:00 to 05:00 the next day during the period. Some road sections or squares where there is a risk of crowd gathering will be closed. In addition, large and medium-sized shopping malls will be closed on holidays except food stores and pharmacies. Meanwhile, museums, amusement parks and other cultural and entertainment venues will be closed.

According to medical experts, the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy is at a high level as the testing positivity rate has been maintained at a high level and the number of hospitalized and severe cases continues to increase.

Italy was the first European country hit by coronavirus and has so far reported 790,377 cases, including 30,550 new infections reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 39,764 people have died from the virus in the country.