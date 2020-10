It is the third day in a row for Italy to register record daily increases. The country now has surpassed 390,000 covid-19 cases.

The number of patients in intensive care units also climbed to 638 from Thursday’s 586. Medical facilities are bracing for further pressure in the coming days.

In light of the COVID-19 cases resurgence, Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to the Health Ministry, has proposed stricter measures to reduce unnecessary travel and gathering of the public.