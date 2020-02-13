Italy: Senate votes for far-right leader Matteo Salvini’s trial

Salvini, who previously served as Italy’s interior minister was accused of illegally keeping people on a boat off Sicily for days in August 2019.

The result of the vote is due to be formally announced today. However, the count tally is predicted in favour of removing Salvini’s legal protection as a former minister.

The decision gives magistrates in Sicily the go-ahead to press charges over his decision to keep 131 rescued migrants blocked aboard a coastguard ship.

Salvini, the head of Italy’s League party who was serving as interior minister at the time could eventually face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty.

Conviction could also bar him from political office.