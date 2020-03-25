Italy new coronavirus infections drop to lowest point in crisis

This is the lowest level since Italy registered its first death on February 21. The new infections had been running at as high as 50 percent at the start of March.

The decline in the new cases is an evidence that the painful lockdown is working. Other nations has also started to apply the lockdown at great economic cost.

The harshest restrictions are theoretically due to expire this evening. Although the government is all but certain to extend them in some form for weeks or even months.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has cranked up fines for those out on the streets without a legitimate reason from the current 206 euros to 400-3,000 euros.

Italy has reported a sharp rise in its coronavirus death toll yesterday with 743 more victims, taking the toll to 6,820. Total coronavirus cases in the country has reached 69,176 while 8,326 patients have recovered.