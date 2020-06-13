Saturday , June 13 2020
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Italy, Germany, France and Netherlands sign contract with Astrazeneca for COVID vaccine
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Italy, Germany, France and Netherlands sign contract with Astrazeneca for COVID vaccine

The contract is for 400 million doses of the vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford and whose experimentation phase is already advanced and expected to end in autumn, Roberto Speranza said in a Facebook post.

He added that a first batch of doses would be made available by the end of this year.

The European Commission received a mandate from EU governments on Friday to negotiate advance purchases of promising coronavirus vaccines, the EU’s top health official said, but it was unclear whether there would be enough money available.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved