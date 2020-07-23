IT Minister emphasises need for building trustworthy Artificial Intelligence systems

He said, it will not only address the data privacy related concerns of citizens but also ensure availability of data for innovation and economic development. Prasad said, in view of these concerns, the digital platforms having presence in many countries must become trustworthy, safe and secure. He was speaking at the virtual meeting of G-20 Digital Economy Ministers on Wednesday, hosted by Saudi Arabia which is holding the presidency of G-20. Prasad told the Ministers of the G-20 countries that it is time to acknowledge that digital platforms anywhere in the world have to be responsive and accountable towards the sovereign concerns of countries including defence, privacy and security of citizens.

The Union Minister also emphasized the need for building trustworthy Artificial Intelligence systems that can transform the society. In the wake of global pandemic like COVID-19, Prasad strongly emphasized the need for building a resilient global supply chain. He shared the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India an attractive destination for investment closely integrated with global supply chains.

Prasad also told the global gathering about how India under the leadership of the Prime Minister has managed the COVID-19 crisis far better than many other countries. The Union Minister shared India’s digital innovations that helped fight against COVID-19. He also spoke about initiatives like Aarogya Setu mobile app, geo-fencing system for monitoring quarantined patients and COVID-19 Savdhan bulk messaging systems during the meeting.