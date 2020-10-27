IT Dept. conducts search & seizure on 42 premises across Delhi- NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The search operations were conducted on 42 premises across Delhi- NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.



The search has led to seizure of evidences exposing the entire network of the entry operators, intermediaries, cash handlers, the beneficiaries and the firms and companies involved.



So far, documents evidencing accommodation entries of more than Rs. 500 crore have already been found and seized.



Several shell entities and firms were used by the searched entry operators for layering of unaccounted money and cash withdrawals against fake bills issued and unsecured loans given.



The personal staff, employees and associates had been made dummy directors or partners of these shell entities and all bank accounts were managed and controlled by these entry operators.



Statements of such entry operators, their dummy partners, the cash handlers as well as the covered beneficiaries have also been recorded clearly validating the entire money trail.



