ISRO’s PSLV-C49 successfully launches EOS-01 & nine customer satellites from Sriharikota

PSLV-C49 lifted-off at 1511 Hrs IST, after a delay of nine minutes because of inclement weather conditions observed during countdown.

After 15 minutes and 20 seconds, EOS-01 was successfully injected into its orbit. Subsequently, nine commercial satellites were injected into their intended orbits.

Of the nine customer satellites one is from Lithuania and 4 each from Luxembourg and the USA.

After separation, the two solar arrays of EOS-01 were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.

Addressing his team of scientists, ISRO chief K Sivan said, “Today I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C49 successfully placed earth operation satellite EOS-01 as well as nine customer satellites precisely into 575 kilometer orbit.” “Subsequent to this mission, the satellite started operating it’s own functions. The solar panel of the satellite also successfully deployed,” ISRO chief said.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated ISRO for successful launch of EOS-01 and 9 international satellites. In a tweet, the President said, “Congratulations to @ISRO on successful launch of EOS-01 and 9 international satellites from USA, Luxembourg and Lithuania. This important launch amidst crises caused by COVID-19 reflects the capability, perseverance and resilience of our scientists and engineers. The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite that will strengthen applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The nation is proud of the entire @ISRO team.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission. In a tweets, PM Modi said “I congratulate @ISRO and India’s space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline.”

Congratulating ISRO on successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet, “Congratulations to #ISRO scientists and team for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission carrying 9 international satellites. Commendable professionalism shown by team @isro in meeting the strict deadlines, even during the difficult times of #COVIDー19.” EOS-01 is an advanced earth observation satellite whose synthetic aperture radar (SAR) has an all-weather and day-and-night observation capability.

It can also see through clouds. EOS-01 will be used for civil applications in agriculture, forestry, soil moisture, geology, coastal monitoring and flood monitoring.

The customer satellites include 4 each from the USA and Luxembourg and 1 from Lithuania with objectives ranging from multi mission remote sensing to maritime applications and technology demonstration.

This was ISRO’s first satellite launch since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic , which has slowed down all space activities since March.

The last satellite ISRO had launched from Indian soil was PSLV-C48 which also carried a surveillance satellite, Risat-2BR1, on December 11, 2019.

Communication satellite GSAT-30 was the only ISRO satellite launched this year on January 17 but from the European spaceport in French Guyana.

After the PSLV-C49 mission, ISRO is targeting to launch PSLV-C50 mission carrying GSAT-12R communication satellite in December.