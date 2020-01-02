ISRO to set up second launch port in Thoothukodi district of Tamil Nadu for small satellite launch vehicles

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, ISRO Chairman K Sivan informed that this will come up in 2300 acres.

On the lines of GPS navigation system developed by America, the Indian navigation system called Navic with the indigenous atomic clock will be operational with mobile phone manufacturers coming forward to install the regional navigation device.

On future programmes, the ISRO Chairman said that Chandrayaan 3 mission to the moon, comprising of a lander and a rover is approved by the Government.

On the progress made in India’s first manned mission to outer space Gaganyaan, he said, the process of Astronaut selection is over and four men selected from Indian Air Force will leave for Russia in the third week of January to get training.

The Gaganyaan mission is targeted to be launched by 2022.Before that unmanned missions will be launched to test the crew module with robots resembling humans.

This unmanned space mission will test spacecraft re-entry technology, space capsule recovery experiment and effect of microgravity on the crew module necessary for the human space travel.