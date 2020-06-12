ISRO to organize online ISRO Cyberspace Competitions-2020

A press release issued by the space agency today says that ICC-2020 online competition will involve drawing competition for Class 1 to 3 students, model making competition for Class 4 to 8 and Essay competition for Class 9 and 10th students.

For the students of class 11 and 12, essay competition is organized with space quiz contests in Hindi and English.

Registration for students is possible on https://icc2020.isro.gov.in/icc/register.jsp and more details are available on ISRO website www.isro.gov.in/ICC-2020.