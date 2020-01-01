ISRO picks four Astronauts for Gaganyaan

Indian Space Research Organisation Chief K Sivan today said that Government has approved Chandrayan-3 and the project is ongoing.

K Sivan said that the Chandrayaan-3’s configuration will be similar to that of its predecessor, the Chandrayaan-2. This means that the Chandrayaan-3 will also have a lander and a rover with a propulsion module.

After a successful 2019, where ISRO had 13 missions including 6 launch vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions. 50 foreign satellites from 7 countries were launched on a commercial basis as well. This year, 2020 promises to be a good year for the Space research organisation.

2020: ISRO’s Major plans

1. Chandrayaan 3 including Lander and Rover

2. Work on Gaganyaan fast

– Selection of 4 astronauts

– Training starts in the third week of January

– First unmanned test-flight of Gaganyaan carrying humanoid

3. First flight of SSLV

– Small Satellite Launch Vehicle has payload capacity of 500 kg

– Will operate in Low Earth orbit 500 km

– Capability to support multiple orbital drop-offs

– Will have dedicated launch pad in Sriharikota

– Launch pad called Small Satellite Launch Complex

4. Many new satellites will be launched

– 10 satellite missions at least

– Gisat1 and Gisat-12R for advanced communication

– Earth observation satellites Risat-2BR2, Microsat for surveillance