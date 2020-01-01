ISRO: 4 IAF men identified for manned mission to space

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday he said the four chosen airmen will undergo astronauts’ training in Russia from third week of January. Gaganyan is planned to be launched in 2022 as announced by the Prime Minister.

The ISRO Chairman said an unmanned mission will be launched this year to test human rating of propulsion model and micro gravity simulations.

Dr. Siven also informed, Chandrayan-3 mission has been approved by the Government. This will be launched without an orbitter.

He said the lander and rover will be soft landing in the south pole of lunar surface. It will carry out experiments that were planned during Chandrayan-2.