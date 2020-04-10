Israel PM thanks PM Modi for sending chloroquine to fight Covid-19

In a tweet Thursday night, Netanyahu said, all Israeli thank PM Modi for sending Chloroquine to Israel.

The five tonne shipment included ingredients for drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, being seen worldwide as the best possible cure as of now for treating COVID-19 patients.

The Indian consignment reached Israel within days after the Israeli PM spoke to PM Modi requesting supply of hydroxychloroquine, with India being the world’s largest producer and exporter of the drug.

The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 10,000 people in Israel and claimed 86 lives. As many as 121 others are on ventilators in serious condition.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had thanked PM Modi for similar reasons.

