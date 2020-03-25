Islamic State group claims attack on Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul

Gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara central Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing at least 11 worshippers and wounding as many, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country.

Afghan security forces are battling the militants who stormed the gurudwara in the Shorbazar area at about 07:45 local time today morning. More than 150 people are expected to be inside. some worshippers have been rescued.

Two years ago the Islamic State group targeted a Sikh gathering in Afghanistan, killing 19 people. Witnesses report hearing explosions and gunfire from the temple area, which has been sealed off by Afghan special forces.

Afghanistan is currently mired in a political stalemate with two politicians – Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah – both having claimed victory in the presidential election.

The US has been trying to break the deadlock and also save a deal it signed with the Taliban militant group that is supposed to pave the way for peace in Afghanistan.