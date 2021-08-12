ISDC ties up with JECRC University for International Centre of Excellence

Udaipur : Leading international provider of British education and skills – ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) has announced a partnership with leading private university – JECRCUniversity, Jaipur to establish the International Centre of Excellence (ICoE) to offer a multitude of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The ICoE has been established to ensure learners have a comprehensive understanding of the various global academic domains and certifications that are essential for them to stand out and meet the evolving industry standards, and become self-reliant leaders with enhanced leadership characteristics.

Through the ICoE, ISDC will provide students of JECRC University with opportunities to participate in practical and integrated global programmes that are directly related to the industry, and thus attain highly relevant global qualifications that will aid them in their pursuit of further education and employment. The Undergraduate programmes offered by the ICoEinclude B.Com (Hons) in Finance & Analytics, B.Com (Hons) in International Finance & Accounting and BBA(Hons) in Digital Marketing. ThePost Graduate programmes include M.Com in Management Accounting, MBA in Digital Business, MBA in Financial Markets and MBA in International Finance.

ISDC brings to JECRC University programmes from global professional bodies such as Institute of Analytics (IoA), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Digital Marketing Institute (DMI), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), AI Society International (AISI) and Institute of Financial Markets(IFM). Students will be trained by industry experts who provide intensive, hands-on, and real world knowledge, which will fine-tune them in preparing for global career opportunities.

Speaking about the tie up, Tom Joseph;the Director – Strategy& Development of ISDC said, “We are pleased to partner with JECRC University to bring a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate global programmes that will help students to be industry ready with future skills and can then look forward to embarking on global careers.”

The JECRC University offers a wide range of Undergraduate and Post Graduate programmes, globally accredited programmes, research programmes and scientific training facilities to its students to prepare them to be responsible citizens capable of meeting the demands of today’s industry challenges. The ISDC works with various universities and higher education institutions by developing and upgrading the academic degrees to seek external accreditations, memberships, and qualifications along with the university degrees. ISDC is working in partnership with UK Skills Federation, Scottish Qualification Authority, many British Universities and an excess of 25 Professional Bodies in the UK for their market expansion, trans-national education and growth.

Speaking about the tie up,Mr. Arpit Agrawal, Vice Chairperson, JECRC University said, “In line with our mission to undertake collaborative projects and to develop student potential to its fullest extent,we are pleased to associate with International Skill Development Corporation to bring a number of globally renowned qualifications to our campus. Through the various undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in conjunction with global professional bodies, we look forward to having our students scale national and international heights in the coming years.”

