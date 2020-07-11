Is Actor Suniel Shetty picking stake in Pandit Rathod co-founded Street Smart: Autotech?

Bollywood Star Suniel Shetty has been lately in the news for a series of investments in Tech-startups. In what could be a continuation of the Investment spree, Suniel Shetty is rumoured to have picked a minority stake in Pandit Rathod co-founded Street Smart Street Smart – An Auto-Tech venture.

Coming closely on the heels of Investment in an Ed-Tech venture, Suniel Shetty is an accomplished serial entrepreneur with Tech ventures like Fittr, Beardo and SEMSI – an Ed-Tech venture added to his portfolio with stake purchases.

Pandit Rathod, the co-founder of Street Smart is a known name in the Indian real estate space with the Mahaland Properties and a range of diverse startups in Auto space. Street Smart marks his first foray into the Auto-Tech space and likely a venture which may evince interest of an astute investor like Suniel Shetty.

Street Smart is a unique tech venture which digitally connects automobile after-sales services and brings it within the fingertips of the end-customers.

The Automobile after-sales service is a lucrative industry where asymmetry in information about availability combined with lack of standardisation of prices works to the disadvantage of the end customers.

Street Smart platform will bring under its fold Authorised dealers, Garage Owners and End-consumers to be the complete ecosystem for after-sales services across the country. The vehicle owners, the Transportation companies as well as cab owners are set to form bulk of the end-customers and an app by the name of Street Smart is set to be launched on 15th August 2020.

The app will not only provide real time discovery of street smart stations but also provide service-based searches while ensuring transparency and uniformity in prices charged to customers. The app is expecting a 2 million app downloads within few months of launch.

Co-founder Pandit Rathod speaking on the reports was tight lipped about the rumoured development without confirming or denying the possibility. He stated “Street Smart is the next big thing in the aggregator space which will simplify the After-sales space in Auto by providing real time information and uniformity of services. We would disclose the details of the stake sale if any at an appropriate time.”