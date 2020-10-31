Iron-willed leadership, devotion and patriotism of Sardar Patel will continue to guide us: Amit Shah | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

On this occasion, the President Ram Nath Kovind, the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal paid floral tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that “Iron willed leadership, devotion and patriotism of Sardar Patel ji will continue to guide us”.

Administering the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to the people, the Union Home Minister said “I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure internal security of my country”.

Amit Shah, in his tweet, while paying his respects to the great patriot, Sardar Patel on behalf of a grateful nation, said: “Salutation to the Iron Man, Sardar Patel ji, who is an epitome of national unity and lives in the heart of every Indian. Sardar Patel has united the nation post Independence which was scattered in hundreds of Princely states and laid the foundation of today’s strong India. Country can never forget his great contribution, decisive leadership and unparalleled commitment towards the motherland”.

Union Home Minister also said “From uniting India to reconstruction of the Somnath Temple’, Sardar Patel has devoted each and every moment of his life, for the unity and integration of the country. On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay my respects to Sardar Patel, a great patriot and Iron Man of India”.