IRCTC, SBI Card launch Co-branded Contactless Credit Card on RuPay Platform

The new RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication, NFC,  technology with which, users can expedite their transactions at the POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said government is strongly committed in making Railways ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ in all the fields with ‘Make In India’ initiatives as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said , launch of this card  is one of the many “Make In India” activities undertaken by the Railways.

