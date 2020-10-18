IRCTC restarts Tejas Express train after 6 months | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express trains were suspended from March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IRCTC conducted an extensive training programme for Tejas staff to manage the operations amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

A Standard Operation Procedure observing Covid-19 protocol has been issued to ensure safety of the passengers. Every alternate seat will be kept vacant following the Social distancing norms for the initial period. Passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated. Use of face covers/masks will be mandatory for passengers and staff.