IRCTC catches speed on partnering with Flybig for air ticket booking

IRCTC is currently trading at Rs. 4271.00, up by 246.35 points or 6.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 4024.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4062.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4399.00 and Rs. 4055.00 respectively. So far 379480 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 6393.00 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1291.00 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4999.00 and Rs. 3960.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 68612.80 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.29% and 16.31% respectively.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has inked an agreement with airline ‘Flybig’ to facilitate travelers to book tickets for any of its northeast (NE) destinations. The partnership is launched in line with ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to promote NE sectors’ flora, fauna and culture.

The pact will allow the passengers to book their travel tickets to any NE flybig destination through the IRCTC’s ‘Air’ portal.

