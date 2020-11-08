Irate villagers protest on track, tamper line in Udaipur

Udaipur : Irate villagers in KhetaKheda of Kanod block held a protest on the railway track on Saturday morning. Some of the youths tampered a portion of the track and sat on the lines. The villagers had been discontented for a long period of time since the Mavli- Badi Sadri gauge conversion work had been in progress but the railway had not constructed an underpass needed for daily commutation.

Instead the rail laying work began that blocked the path for their passage. The villagers had on previous occasions even raised a demand for construction of a bridge so that commutation was unhindered but the authorities did not pay heed to the request. The residents gathered on Saturday morning and staged a protest on the track. As the news spread, Ex MLA Randhir SIngh Bhinder, DSP and the teams from local police station went to the spot to pacify the locals. The residents were adamant and refused to leave unless the railway assured speedy completion of the underpass work, they demanded.

The ex legislator spoke to railway authorities and apprised them of the situation. The department engineers too reached the spot and early resolution of the problem was assured. After much pacification the protesters left the track. The incident came as a shock for the police and railway since it was the first time that villagers had protested on the track and even tampered with it.