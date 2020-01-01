Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemns US attacks in Iraq

The statement came after the U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not want war with Iran.

Trump has earlier threatened to retaliate against the country. He has warned Iran of the recent outburst outside its embassy in Baghdad.

U.S. air strikes on bases operated by the Iranian-backed militia inside Iraq, claimed the lives of at least 25 fighters and wounded 55.

The strikes were in retaliation to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

The protesters have however vowed to continue demonstrating outside the US embassy in Baghdad.