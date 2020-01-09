Iran will never be allowed to become a nuke power, says Donald Trump

Asserting that Iran will never be allowed to become a nuclear power, the US President vowed to impose more sanctions on Iran.

In a show of US military prowess and indirect warning to Iran, Trump said that his country has advanced missiles and is making many hypersonic missiles.

However, the US does not want to use it. In a direct message to the Iranian leaders and the people, Trump said the United States is “ready to embrace peace with all who seek it”.

The US President also called Gen Soleimani a “ruthless terrorist and asked Iran to abstain from terrorism.