Thursday , January 9 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Iran will never be allowed to become a nuke power, says Donald Trump
Iran will never be allowed to become a nuke power, says Donald Trump

Iran will never be allowed to become a nuke power, says Donald Trump

Asserting that Iran will never be allowed to become a  nuclear power, the US President vowed  to impose more sanctions on Iran.

In a show of US military prowess and indirect warning to Iran, Trump said  that  his country has advanced missiles and is making many hypersonic missiles.

However, the US does not want to use it. In a direct message to the Iranian leaders and the people, Trump said the United States is “ready to embrace peace with all who seek it”.

The US President also called  Gen Soleimani  a “ruthless terrorist and asked Iran to abstain from terrorism.

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved