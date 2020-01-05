Iran: Mortal remains of Major General Qasem Soleimani, others reach Ahvaz

The mortal remains will now be taken to Kerman for burial through Mashad, Tehran and Qom.

Yesterday, thousands of mourners including political figures attended the funeral ceremony in Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf.

The killing of General Soleimani of the elite Quds Force has marked a dangerous escalation in the relations between US and Iran.

Commenting on General Soleimani’s killing, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the US.