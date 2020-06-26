Iran COVID-19 death toll exceeds 100 in 24 hours for eighth straight day

With 2,628 new cases in the past 24 hours, the total number of people infected stood at 217,724, of whom 177,852 have recovered, ministry spokeswoman said.

The sharp increase in new daily infections and deaths in the past week follows the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in mid-April.

Ministry spokeswoman said, 109 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 10,239.

Senior officials warn regularly that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations to stem the surge in infections are not observed.

Head of the government-led Coronavirus Taskforce of Tehran, said it was estimated that up to 20 percent of the capital’s residents may have been infected by the coronavirus.

The capital city has a population of around 9 million.

President Hassan Rouhani said on June 20 that the government was considering making wearing masks mandatory in public places and covered spaces given the surge in the number of confirmed infections.