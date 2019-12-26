Iran-backed bloc names Basra governor for post of Iraqi PM

The nomination was promptly rejected by Iraqi protesters , who want an independent candidate to take over the government.

Earlier on Wednesday, outgoing higher education minister, Qusay al-Suhail, who had also been rejected by protesters on the streets, withdrew his nomination for prime minister.

Pressure from the demonstrations led Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to announce his resignation late last month.

A deadline to name a new prime minister has been missed twice over disagreements on- which is the largest bloc in the parliament following last year’s elections.

