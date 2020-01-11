Iran admits its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian plane

In a tweet, Foreign Affairs Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted that it was a sad day. As per preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces, Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. He expressed profound regrets, apologies and condolences to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also tweeted saying,”Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake. The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences

Iran had previously rejected suggestions that one of its missiles brought down the plane near the capital, Tehran, on Wednesday.

The crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 with the loss of 176 lives came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq. The Ukrainian flight was headed to the Canadian city of Toronto via the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.