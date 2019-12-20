IPL: Cummins joins KKR for Rs 15.50 crore, becomes most expensive foreign buy

The signing amount was a full crore more than what Rising Pune Supergiant spent on Ben Stokes in IPL 2017.

Compatriot Glenn Maxwell earned himself a big payday as well, the hard-hitting batsmen signed by Kings XI Punjab for ₹ 10.75 crore after a tussle with Delhi Capitals.

Chris Morris hit the 10 crore rupee mark with Royal Challengers Bangalore outlasting both Punjab and Mumbai Indians to secure the services of the South African all-rounder.

Sam Curran, another left-armer, came down slightly from his last season price of ₹ 7.20 crore but found a new home in Chennai with the Super Kings signing him for ₹ 5.5 crore.

England’s Eoin Morgan was signed for Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹ 5.25 crore.

The next most expensive player sold in the first set was Australia opener Aaron Finch, who went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹ 4.40 crore.

Robin Uthappa, picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹ 3 crore in the IPL Auction.

